Military captain discusses Vietnam war in Weston

On Wednesday, May 23, Capt. Nathan Clason, United States Military Academy (USMA), will present a lecture, “The War Back Home — Vietnam and Life in the 60s,” at 7:30 p.m. at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road, Weston. The free lecture is part of the society’s Life in the Sixties exhibit.

Clason enlisted in the Army as a Vietnamese linguist in 2002 and worked for the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command before earning his master’s degree at Hawaii Pacific University.

He has deployed twice to Afghanistan, first to Regional Command North in 2010 and then to Regional Command South in 2014. Upon redeploying he earned a second master’s degree, from Michigan State University in Southeast Asian history. Clason started teaching East Asian history at West Point in the History Department in 2017.

The Weston Historical Society has scheduled an additional lecture for Wednesday, May 30, which will consist of a panel discussion with Vietnam veterans.

The Weston Historical Society’s Life in the Sixties exhibit is open on Thursdays and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. during May and June.

For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org or email [email protected]