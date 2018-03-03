Weston’s Emergency Management Officer Joe Miceli released an update on power restorations and road closures in Weston as of Saturday, March 3 at 11 a.m.

“As of this time we have worked through the night with Eversource and have cleared approximately 20 Roads. Unfortunately we do not have any current restoration updates,” said Miceli. “Please contact Eversource directly with all restoration concerns at 1-800-286-2000.”

As of 11:02 a.m., Eversource reports 663 customers are without power in Weston.

Miceli said that the town is focused on unblocking the following roads: Valley Forge Road, Ravenwood Drive, Newtown Turnpike, Hyde Ridge Road, Cindy Lane, Bittersweet Lane, Kettlecreek Road, Riverfield Road, High Noon Road, Heritage Lane and Wampum Hill Road.

“Remember consider all downed wires as live and stay clear,” said Miceli. “Your patience and support is appreciated.”

Eversource spokesman Mitch Gross told the Darien Times that they “expect the vast majority of our customers to be restored by Sunday night at 9 p.m.”

40,383 Eversource customers or 3% remain without power in Connecticut, as of 10 a.m.