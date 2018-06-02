A Memorial Service has been set for Charley Couch of Redding for Saturday, June 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lonetown Historic Farm, 48 Lonetown Road in Redding.

Couch was the town historian for Redding. He died on May 15. He was a past president of the Redding Historical Society (RHS), an active member the RHS Executive Board, and many other boards and committees. He was also a master carpenter and voracious historian.

Plenty of parking will be available for the Memorial Service and refreshments will be served at the end.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 203-938-9095.