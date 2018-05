Memorial Day Events in Easton

Monday, May 28

Memorial Mile Race

7:30 a.m., Registration at the Easton Fire House

8:30 a.m. Race start (rain or shine)

Memorial Day Parade

8:30 a.m., Assemble for parade at the Easton Fire House, One Center Road, Easton

9:30 a.m., Parade begins

10:00 a.m., Ceremony at Easton Town Hall