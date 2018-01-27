Meetings: Redding, Easton, Weston

Weekly meeting schedule for Redding, Easton and Weston.

Redding

Monday, Jan. 29, 5:30 p.m., Region 9 Pension Committee, JBHS Career Center.

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 6 p.m., Freedom of Information Seminar, Town Hall Hearing Room.

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m., Region 9 Board of Education, JBHS Learning Commons.

Thursday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., Historic Review Committee, Old Town House.

Easton

Monday, Jan. 29,  5:30 p.m., Region 9 Pension Committee, JBHS Career Center.

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m., Region 9 Board of Education, JBHS Learning Commons.

Thursday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., Board of Selectmen, Town Hall Conference Room A.

Weston

Thursday, Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m., Conservation Commission, Town Hall Annex.

Thursday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., Board of Selectmen, Weston Town Hall.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This