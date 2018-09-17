Medicare and tech programs for Easton seniors

New To Medicare program, Thursday, Sept. 20, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Easton Public Library. Lisa Alhabal from SWCAA will be presenting and is available for questions. Refreshments will be served.

Individual appointments for Medicare Open Enrollment, Tuesday, Oct. 23, and Thursday, Nov. 15, 10 a.m. to 2, Easton Senior Center computer room.

Technology Tutoring at Teen Tech Program, Tuesdays, Oct. 9, Oct. 16, Oct. 23, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in computer room at Easton Senior Center. Barlow students will be available to teach seniors how to use their iPads, iPhones, laptops , social media.

To reserve spots for these programs, contact Eileen Zimmerman LCSW at 203-268-1137, or [email protected]