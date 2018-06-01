Matthew Gurren’s musical featured in concert at 54 Below

Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York is presenting a concert of songs from the new musical comedy What Do Critics Know? on Tuesday, June 5.

The plot of What Do Critics Know? turns the table on three powerful theater critics, forcing them to write a Broadway musical that must receive rave reviews.

The musical is penned by Matthew Gurren, formerly of Weston, and James Campodonico. The show made its debut in 2015 at the New York Musical Festival.

While he was a student at Weston High School, Gurren, now 27, was an active member of the theater group Company and wrote and produced two of his own musicals: a jazz-infused piece about romance at a high school dance, and a parody of Cinderella. What Do Critics Know? is his first full-length professional production.

The one-night concert at 54 Below will feature ballads as well as rousing showstoppers. Broadway performers featured in the concert include Mary Mossberg (Kinky Boots), Kristoffer Lowe (On the Twentieth Century), Sarah Stevens (Jekyll & Hyde), and Matthew Gurren.

The concert is being directed by Kimothy Cruse with music direction by Eric Svejcar.

Feinstein’s/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street. There is a $30 to $75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 p.m. are available only by calling 646-476-3551.