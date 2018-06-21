Mark Twain Library plans 58th annual book fair

The Mark Twain Library Book Fair is the oldest — and one of the largest — in New England, organizers point out. The library was founded by Samuel Clemens — Mark Twain, himself — in 1908.

Twain moved to Redding in 1907 and had more books than would fit in his new home. He donated more than 1,000 titles to help get the library started; and upon his death, his daughter Clara donated more for sale to build on his fledgling legacy in Redding. Today, more than 100 years later, the book fair is still one of the library’s principal fund-raisers.

The fair will feature more than 65,000 books for sale organized in 75 categories and is being being run by a group of volunteers led by co-chairs Midge Loery, Catherine Riordan and Jeanne Wendschuh.

The book fair will take place over Labor Day weekend — Aug. 31 through Sept. 3. Hours are:

Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – prices as marked

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – prices as marked

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – half price day

Monday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – $10 for each box full of books, or half-price for individual books

The book fair will take place at the Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road (Route 107), (behind Redding Elementary School).

Admission is free, except the $20 early buying charge from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31. Refreshments will be available and there is plenty of free parking. For more information, visit marktwainlibrary.org or call 203 938-2545.