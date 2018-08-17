Mark Twain Book Fair offers special collections and signed first editions

The tables for the Mark Twain Library Book Fair are expected to be overflowing with a vast selection books, music, DVDs and other items for sale.

The book fair will be held at the Redding Community Center over Labor Day weekend starting Friday, Aug. 31, and running through Monday, Sept. 3.

The Collector’s Corner, one of the most popular spots at the fair, will feature a number of first editions. Paul Weissman, a longtime Redding resident and library volunteer who has organized the Collector’s Corner for more than a decade, said he is most excited by this year’s fine collection of 20th-Century literature. There are many books — and even a rare uncorrected proof — of classics by authors such as Truman Capote, E.B. White, and Thomas Pynchon. There also are two Robert Frost first editions, signed by the poet.

Another highlight of the Collector’s Corner is a large assortment of fiction titles published under the Franklin Library imprint. The books feature gold embossed covers and each bears the signature of its author — Joyce Carol Oates, Toni Morrison, Maeve Binchy, John Updike and Michael Crichton, among them.

Additionally, this year’s fair will represent a large donation from the estate of George Plimpton, the writer and literary editor. There are books by authors and poets whose careers Plimpton supported during his years at The Paris Review — some of the books contain personal notes inscribed to Plimpton. A choice selection of the Plimpton donation will be included in the Collector’s Corner; others will be found within the fiction and literature sections.

The children’s section offers classic stories and fairy tales as well as a collection of 75 volumes of war-era adventure and air combat stories. “These books are a terrific way to introduce young readers to an important era in American history,” said Carol Hartten, a volunteer who has been in charge of the children’s and music section for more than 25 years.

Another surprise addition this year is a collection of player piano rolls. The batch includes classics such as Moon River, Let It Be, and seven selections from West Side Story.

For a comprehensive listing of featured items at this year’s book fair, visit marktwainlibrary.org/bookfair.