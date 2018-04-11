March property transfers for Easton, Redding, Weston

The following is a list of property transfers for the month of March for Easton, Redding and Weston.

Easton

5 Lobdell Lane: Gregory W. McCullough to Scott F. Loecher and Elizabeth K. Gaal, $300,000.

130 Freeborn Road: Mary Guden Burlinson and Joseph F. Burlinson III to David Christopher Mainiero, $745,000.

158 Twin Lanes Road: Carolyn Brodie to Jeffrey T. Wood, Trustee, $550,000.

32 Lobdell Lane: Timothy C. and Eloise M. Downs to Dmitry and Krista Zilberg, $975,000.

140 Old Stonewall Road: Paul J. and Patricia M. Shimko to James and Dawn Williamson, $652,500.

30 Magellan Lane: Bank of America to Mark Appelbaum, $647,500.

116 Far Horizons Drive: Maureen C. McPadden and William J. McPadden Jr., Trustees, to Mark A. Mozelak and Paige H. Lambros, $434,000.

Redding

1 John Todd Way: Rajinder S. Chanana, Trustee, to Frank J. and Taryn J. Branca III, $810,000.

61 Gallows Hill Road: Frank and Taryn J. Branca to Joel Christopher and Dawn Marie Faaborg, $680,000.

313 Redding Road: Joseph and Erin Nazzaro to Redding Road Farm LLC, $450,000.

50 Great Oak Lane: High Garden Holdings LLC to Peter B. Mygatt, $280,000.

22 Pocahontas Road: Jerrold and Joann Piro to Kimberly Noel Chehardy and Megan R. Roberts, $700,000.

73 Old Stagecoach Road: Ann Marie Sidman to James S. McCreery, $556,000.

24 Lee Lane: John M. and Jodi B. Knuff to James Michael McTwigan and Linda S. Wenger, $485,000

254 Newtown Turnpike: Margaret Nipar Upton and Mark Mirowski to Robert Harwood and Sarah Aquilla, $524,000.

4 Long Wall Road: DSA Construction LLC to Greg Giannattasio, $152,00.

98 Umpawaug Road: Damon D. and Bonnie E. Caton to Ronald W. Bledsoe, $650,000.

Weston

152 Georgetown Road: Sterling National Bank to Kostas Christakos, $709,900.

32 Old Orchard Drive: Burwell and Momoko Goode to Matthew Holden, $526,000.

67 Goodhill Road: Russell and Jennifer Goodwyn to Raymond and Katherine Carpenter, $1,400,000.

5 Meadowbrook Lane: Arthur and Patricia DelGrosso to Victor Eduardo Llanque Zonta, $355,000.

97 Blue Spruce Circle: Sterling National Bank to Elizabeth Faithe Estates, $317,000.

22 Pent Road: Jerome, Linda and Richard Spitzer to Clifford Ross David, $1,237,500.

14 Soundview Farm Road: William and Carole Ackerman to Niklas and Alexa Peterstam, $1,075,000.

61 High Noon Road: Michael and Bonnie Hassan to Houssem Daly, $535,000.