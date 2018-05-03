Many town issues raised at Redding’s Speak Up

The $800,000 approved increase in Redding’s Board of Education budget was a main topic addressed at the recent Speak Up.

The two-hour event, held at the Community Center, was hosted by the Redding League of Women Voters.

Attended by more than 100 people, the event provided residents with the opportunity to ask questions of elected and appointed officials.

Panelists included Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton, Social Services Director Angelica Fontanez, Board of Finance Chairman Kim Yonkers, Health Officer Doug Hartline, Redding police Capt. Mark O’Donnell, Superintendent of Schools Tom McMorran, Redding Fire District #1 Chief Sean McKenney, and state Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26).

Education budget

A resident asked why there is an increase of 3.85% in the Board of Education budget if, according to the Connecticut Department of Labor, incomes in the Danbury metro area have dropped by more than 3% over the past year.

In response, Yonkers said the fluctuation of salaries in an area has no relation to that area’s board of education budget.

“The average increase or decrease of a salary in a particular region and comparing that to the Board of Education budget is like comparing apples to oranges,” she said.

McMorran said many factors were taken into consideration in determining the budget, including contractual commitments and the needs of student programs. He said 80% of the school budget covers salaries and benefits.

“Salaries are contractually determined through negotiation over time and benefits are linked to that,” McMorran said. “If we take the size of the student body and translate that into classroom and classroom-associated support and personnel for that, that’s the bulk of your costs.”

Transportation accounts for 5% of the school budget. There’s a cap of a one-hour commute to and from school, according to McMorran, “and some of our kids are pushing up to that.”

He said one of the reasons parents are driving their children to school instead of putting them on the bus is “they don’t want that long, hour-plus journey for their little kids every day.”

Other factors that make up the budget include maintenance of buildings and grounds, 19%; administration and office staff, 9%; academics, 1.4%; and extracurricular programming, .4%.

All those components add up to a predetermined cost to operate the school, McMorran explained.

On average in a typical year, those costs go up about 2% to 2.5%, McMorran said.

“That’s about a 3% increase on a good year for us,” he said. “A 3% increase is, in effect, a 0% increase, because all we’re doing is paying the same people what we’re contractually obligated to pay them.”

He said Board of Education members spend a long time ensuring that what they’re providing “the group of kids coming in is of the same quality and good experience that the kids in previous years have had.”

He also pointed out that the approved budget increase is the first in five years. “You’ve been running at below zero for the previous four years.”

Yonkers agreed and said there was a lot of care, thought, and consideration, “and not just picking numbers out of a hat, for a budget like this.”

Leash law

In response to concerns by a resident who is afraid unleashed dogs could harm his young children, Redding police Capt. Mark O’Donnell said that while technically the town has no leash law, “there are other laws that pertain to this, like not allowing a dog to roam and be a nuisance.”

Animal control officers enforce those complaints, according to O’Donnell.

“The first offense is usually an infraction, and anything subsequent to that is a misdemeanor summons where they have to go to court,” O’Donnell said.

There are many open space trails in Redding, and dogs are not allowed on the trails unless the trail is so marked, according to the first selectman.

Pemberton said several years ago the subject of leash laws led to a serious discussion at a Board of Selectmen meeting.

“We had a huge turnout at our meeting with people who were opposed to leashing their dogs,” she said.

The issue in question at the meeting concerned dogs at Topstone Park. Since this was such a serious issue, Pemberton said, a compromise was reached.

“We put up signs and made it known that people could not just let their dog out of their car [when they get to Topstone],” she said.

Dogs must be on a leash in the parking lot. Once they actually enter the trail, they can be off-leash as long as they’re under the control of their owner.

The problem is that the words “under control” reflect “a variable opinion,” said Pemberton, and can be interpreted in more than one way.

Pemberton described being on the trails at Topstone when a growling dog ran up to her. The dog’s owner was right behind the dog and was able to call the dog back, so “technically he was under the control of the owner, but I was not happy,” Pemberton said. “And I’m a dog owner and I love dogs.”

She added there have since been a number of incidents with dogs off leashes at Topstone, which are dealt with on an individual basis.

Senior tax benefit

During the Speak Up, town leaders encouraged seniors to spend their retirement years in town and promoted Redding’s senior tax benefit.

The Board of Finance chairman said that for seniors, Redding has “the most generous real estate tax benefit in the entire state of Connecticut.”

“I would challenge you to look at any other town in Connecticut, and probably adjoining states like Massachusetts and New York, and find — at least relative to what we pay in taxes — a more generous senior tax benefit,” Yonkers said.

The senior tax benefit is determined by taking 20% of the average assessed value of a home and multiplying that by the mill rate, which is set by the Board of Finance. The mill rate is the amount per $1,000 of the assessed value of a home that is owed in taxes. The 2017-18 mill rate is 29.62.

To qualify for the benefit, a resident must have lived in the residence for three years, and it has to be the person’s primary residence. Residents may apply if they turned 65 by May 1.

This year, the senior tax benefit filing period runs through May 15, and is effective from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019.

For more information on Redding’s senior tax benefit, visit the town of Redding website.

“We have about 749 senior residents of the town currently taking advantage of the benefit, the majority of whom have lived here for many, many years,” Pemberton said. “We want generations of people to stay here, because a diverse community is a more vibrant community.”

Clayton Friedberg, a former Board of Finance chairman who was involved in implementing the senior tax benefit when it was first instituted, said the board “did a very deep study on it.”

Friedberg, who stood up and announced he is 88 years old, said the Board of Finance at that time felt keeping seniors in the town is “a major benefit to the town.”

“Families without children are paying taxes to support the families with children,” Friedberg said. “By keeping seniors, it rounds out the population and it is a significant improvement to a town.”

Aimee Pardee, zoning enforcement officer, said that over the past year, Redding has been trying to accommodate people who either have children moving back home with them or who wanted to keep their elderly parents with them.

“We ended up changing our apartment regulations,” Pardee said. “We now have much more liberal apartment regulations which will allow for a bigger space to be licensed in someone’s home or in an accessory building.”