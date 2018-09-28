Manusky in the run for Easton selectman

A petitioning candidate is running in the Easton selectman race — Anne Manusky.

Manusky is running unaffiliated against Selectman Kristi Sogofsky, a Republican, and challenger Ira Kaplan, a Democrat, in the Nov. 6 special election.

The Easton Board of Selectmen — made up of First Selectman Adam Dunsby, a Republican, and Selectman Bob Lessler, a Democrat — appointed Sogofsky to the board at a special meeting June 1 to fill the seat vacated by Republican Carolyn Colangelo. That term ends November 2019.

Improving communication in town is one of the top reasons why Manusky said she’s running.

“I would like to improve communication — between the selectmen, as well as have more dialogue with the Easton citizens,” said Manusky. One way to improve communication, suggested Manusky, is to hold public comment at the end of Board of Selectmen meetings.

“Right now, there is only public comment at the beginning of the meetings,” Manusky said. “After the meeting, residents may have comments based upon what happened at the meeting.”

Manusky has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in education-counseling from the University of Houston in Texas. She has worked in mental health research at Geisinger Hospital in Pa., and was an elementary school counselor in Texas.

She is currently a stay-at-home mother. She and her husband Andrew, who is a principal for Deloitte in Stamford, have three sons, ages 13, 16, and 20.

Manusky said she’s running because she would like to play a more active voice in the town. She has taken on many leadership roles in town over the years.

She has been a Cub Scout leader, is involved with the Friends of the Easton Library, and on the board of the Historical Society of Easton.

Biggest issues

Manusky said communication can be improved in town by making sure seniors are aware of town meetings.

“Seniors might not know when the town meetings are since they may not be on the Internet, as many of us are,” Manusky said. “I would like to talk to the seniors and see what they think as far as receiving a phone call to inform them of the meetings.”

She said postcards are also a good way to inform residents of meetings. As long as Manusky said she can remember, until 2015, postcards were mailed out from the First Selectman’s office to announce all town meetings.

“Many of our seniors have lived here for 30-, 40-, or 50-plus years, and that was the system of notifying them for town meetings, and it was abruptly taken away,” she said.

Another issue that Manusky said she strongly supports is preserving and protecting Easton’s natural resources.

In light of this, Mausky said she is hesitant about the creation of a village district in town.

“I’m very cautious about making a major commercial district in town,” Manusky said. “It would take away from the Jewel of Fairfield County, for which Easton is known.”

A third issue that Manusky said is important to her is “improvement in public education.”

“We need to look at what the Common Core is doing to education,” she said, adding she’s against Common Core standards and is hoping “that changes will come down through the state this year so that our children can learn at their developmental level.”

“I love our small town,” Manusky said, adding she and her husband wanted to find a town similar to the towns they were raised in. “I’m hoping to open communication so people will think and work together.”