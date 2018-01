Mangia Bene Pizza has just opened on 2 Long Ridge Road in Redding.

Aside from pizza, the restaurant sells specialty pizzas and grinders, house salads and fried rice bowls. There is free delivery.

Hours are Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 203-664-4077.

The restaurant is in the location of the former West Redding Pizzeria & Deli, which has since closed, according to Mangia Bene manager Erick Quinones.