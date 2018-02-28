Man who distributed oxycodone in Weston overdose is sentenced

John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Ryan Looney, 21, of Hamden was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny in Hartford to three years of probation, the first six months of which Looney must spend in home confinement, for distributing oxycodone involved in an overdose in 2016.

This matter stems from an ongoing statewide initiative targeting narcotics dealers who distribute heroin, fentanyl or opioids that cause death or serious injury to users.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Jan. 3, 2016, a 22-year-old male purchased 30 oxycodone pills from Tahir Farid, of Hamden, in exchange for $900. On Jan. 5, 2016, after consuming some of those pills, as well as other substances, the victim was found unresponsive at a friend’s residence in Weston. He remains in a coma with no brain activity and, according to medical personnel, is in a “persistent vegetative state.”

The investigation revealed that, prior to the victim’s overdose, Wayne Bradbury, of Hamden, supplied oxycodone pills and marijuana to Looney, who sold the oxycodone pills to Farid, who then distributed a portion of them to the 22-year-old victim.

On May 2, 2016, Looney pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, oxycodone. Farid pleaded guilty to the same charge on April 26, 2016. On July 18, 2017, Bradbury pleaded guilty to one count of distributing oxycodone and marijuana to an individual under 21 years of age, and one count of money laundering.

On Nov. 30, 2016, Farid was sentenced to six months of imprisonment. On Feb. 5, 2018, Bradbury was sentenced to 18 months of imprisonment.

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New Haven Tactical Diversion Squad, U.S. Marshals Service, Weston Police Department and Monroe Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Clark.