Man found dead on Redding dirt road

A man was found dead inside a car in Redding Tuesday morning, July 31.

After receiving a report of an unconscious man in the area of Newtown Turnpike and Route 53, Redding police and EMS personnel found the man in the driver’s seat of a car around 9 a.m.

Officers and EMS personnel entered the vehicle and determined the man was dead.

Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime detectives responded to process the scene.

The man was taken by personnel from the medical examiner’s office to Farmington to determine the cause of death.

This case is being investigated by State and Redding police.