Make food come alive with herbs and edible flowers

Cooking, baking and garnishing with herbs and edible flowers will be discussed at the Redding Garden Club at its monthly meeting on Monday, April 16 at the Redding Community Center. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Guests will be welcomed at 11 a.m. in the Art Room at the center, followed by a light lunch and short business meeting. Next, Gini Mita of Wallingford will discuss how to make food creations come alive with great taste from herbs and attractive floral garnishes.

Call 203-938-9711 with any questions or visit the club’s website reddinggardenclub.org for more information.