Madera Winds trio performs in Redding followed by ‘royal tea’

Redding Heritage Center will host the professional woodwind trio Madera Winds in concert on Wednesday, May 16, at 1 p.m. at the Redding Community Center.

Musicians Janet Atherton, Dorothy Darlington and Rosemary Dellinger all play in area symphony orchestras as well as the Madera trio ensemble.

This concert is in honor of the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle scheduled for May 19.

Immediately after the concert the audience will be treated to a “Royal Tea,” where fresh-baked scones with sliced strawberries and cream will be served with English tea. Admission for adults is $5.

Call the Heritage Center office at 203-938-9725 to register.