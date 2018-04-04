Lyrics Coffeehouse hosts musician Jon McAuliffe

The Lyrics Coffeehouse at the Redding Community Center is will hosting Jon McAuliffe for the final musical performance of the season on Friday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m.

The coffeehouse is in its 15th season of offering original music in Redding on the first Friday of the month, November to April. It features musicians who perform their own original music in an environment conducive to listening. Residents may bring a bottle of wine, hors d’oeuvres, and a laptop. Admission is $10 in advance or $12 on the night of the show. Tickets are half-price for seniors and students.

For more information, call 203-938-2551 or visit the Park and Recreation page at townofreddingct.org.

Jon McAuliffe has recorded two LPs with country rock band Thirty Days Out, in which he served as lead singer and chief songwriter. His songs have won awards and he has worked with artists as stylistically diverse as Emmylou Harris, the Cars, and the Pousette-Dart Band.