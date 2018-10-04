‘Lost Negatives of Rock and Roll’ in Weston

The Weston Historical Society is offering an opportunity to get a glimpse of iconic rock and roll performers through the eyes of a Weston photographer.

The society is hosting a one-night-only reception: “An Evening with Michael Friedman: The Lost Negatives of Rock and Roll” on Sunday, Oct. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the society’s museum, 104 Weston Road, Weston.

Friedman will be presenting a selection of his highly-acclaimed, black and white photographs of rock & roll legends including Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Janis Joplin and The Band. In addition, he will share a glimpse of what it was like to work with, tour with, and photograph these rock legends.

In the late 1960s, Friedman was Todd Rundgren’s manager, when he met Albert Grossman who owned the legendary music management firm, ABGM. Friedman and Grossman hit it off and were soon working together. ABGM’s talent roster was a who’s who of rock, pop, and folk that included Bob Dylan, The Band, Janis Joplin, Richie Havens, Todd Rundgren, Paul Butterfield, Kris Kristofferson, and Gordon Lightfoot.

Working day in and day out with these storied musicians, Friedman — a serious amateur photographer — was able to befriend and establish a comfort level with them. Between 1968 and 1973, he took more than one thousand black and white photographs on-stage, back stage, and in studio capturing the essence of that historic period in rock, folk, and popular music.

“No one was posing for me, because I was not a hired photographer but rather part of their team and a friend,” said Friedman. “My hope is that many of the photos will give the viewer a glimpse of the artists as individuals, unselfconscious, relaxed, and just being themselves.”

Friedman packed away his negatives in the early ’70s, and then lost track of them; eventually considering them lost. Decades later, in 2017, he discovered the missing negatives in the attic of his Weston home.

Friedman first exhibited his photographs last year at a pop-up gallery in Westport. Recently they have been on display at the California Heritage Museum, and now, before they travel to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, they are at the Weston Historical Society as part of its “Life in the Sixties” exhibit. In addition to Friedman’s presentation, signed selections from his collection will be available for purchase, with a percentage of the proceeds to benefit the Weston Historical Society.

This event is open to the public, with a suggested donation of $10 per person. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the historical society at [email protected], or call 203-266-1804.