Letters: Vote yes on the Redding budget

Letters in support of the Redding budget vote on Tuesday, June 26

I am writing to encourage friends and neighbors in Redding to come out on Tuesday, June 26, and vote yes to support our children, our Board of Education, and our town. If you, like me, will be out of town or otherwise not able to make it to the polls during voting hours, remember to pick up an absentee ballot application and complete an absentee ballot. The whole process, from application to completion of the ballot, takes about 10 minutes. If you need information on the process, go to the town website: townofreddingct.org/how-do-i/absentee-ballot-information/. Every vote counts!

Rudd Anderson

Meeker Hill Road, Redding

There’s no doubt about it — families with kids who move to Redding because of the quality of our schools get the most bang for their buck, and then some. A family can buy a median house in Redding for $530,500 (less than half the cost of one in Westport), their kids will attend a DRG-A school, and their taxes will be lower than in all other DRG-A towns. Your taxes going up too much, you say? In Redding (including the Region 9 high school costs), your taxes have gone up 4.7% over the last seven years. In Westport they have risen 17.08%. Slash the school budgets further and Redding will become a DRG-B town, then your property values will decline and the mill rate will go up, again. It’s time to get real, folks, and stop eviscerating our town and school budgets until we’ve got no town left. Vote yes on June 26.

Mary Bailey

Poverty Hollow Road, Redding

I am writing in support of the town and school budgets. Our schools have been under pressure to make extreme cuts for several years now, critical losses of teaching staff, art and music programs, extracurricular programs, author visits, custodial services, and even school legal budgets. Our lower schools don’t even have potable water. Controlling town spending is important but I am afraid we are reaching the point where we will no longer provide the level of education quality that Redding has historically been known for, that our kids deserve and that all in town have benefited from for years. Please vote yes in support of our town at the referendum on June 26.

Jonathan Hopkins

Little Boston Lane

Our vote Tuesday is whether or not to support an overall tax increase of 2.34%. We have already approved the Region 9 budget, so the focus of this vote is really on the combined budgets for Redding Elementary School, John Read Middle School, and the selectmen, which amounts to a less than 1% increase in spending over last year. Those are the numbers. But obviously our community is much more than numbers, which is why the senior tax credit is fully funded, as is the Mark Twain Library, and our town services are proposed to remain the same. However, there have been notable cuts to programs including to music and language education, before and after-school clubs and activities, as well as the loss of reading and writing paraprofessionals. Likewise, the Enrichment Program, the Jazz Band, and Select Chorus have been eliminated. Whether it’s by the numbers or for the programs you value, please come out on Tuesday, June 26 to vote yes.

Jeff Fligelman

Pocahontas Road, Redding

We have lived in Redding for 48 years having moved here in 1970, three years after we were married. The town was a very special place, run by a nonpartisan coalition of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents who agreed on some very basic objectives, among which were to maintain the towns rural character and provide a strong school system for our children. We raised a son and daughter in this wonderful town, both of whom got a superb education from the Redding schools, attended college, married, and went on to lives of their own. We feel very strongly that the town must continue to support our superb schools by voting yes on June 26. To pass the current budget, we urge everyone to get out to vote.

Harvey Kagan

Dorethy Road, Redding

Please preserve Redding as a special place by voting yes on the budget. The budget is barebones, and in fact Redding has spent less on its schools over the last five years than every comparator town. Easton, for example, has seen a compounded increase in school budgets since 2011-12 of 10.1%. Ridgefield’s increase was 21.1%. Redding school budgets have actually gone down; the proposed Redding school budget is actually below the 2011-12 level, not even counting for inflation. If you vote for cuts, we will see a reduction in essential services like schools, police and roads and risk hurting Redding, its reputation and our own property values. Please vote yes.

Edward Miller

Lamppost Drive, Redding

A few things voters should understand before heading to the polls a third time June 26. First, neither this nor any budget referendum impacts the senior tax benefit. The benefit is set by ordinance and will continue to be 20% of the average tax bill next year, as it has been since it was enacted. Second, there is no surplus in this year’s education budget. In fact, there’s a projected deficit of about $200,000. This deficit is due to health insurance claims and has been paid for by the BOE’s health insurance reserve fund, which started the year in excess of $400,000 and will finish at around $200,000. Third, calls for major reductions in school spending fail to recognize the fundamental and irreparable damage done by such reductions.

To offset mandatory increases in special education, health insurance, and transportation, RES and JRMS have already lost, among other things, the JRMS play, enrichment, a music teacher and three performing groups at JRMS, a math teacher and writing paraprofessional assigned to help struggling students, gym and art teachers, TIP, and essentially all extracurriculars in both schools including student council, open gym, and newspapers. Class sizes are up. Cuts made far exceed those which would simply account for enrollment declines. Across DRG A, including Easton and Region 9, the average increase each of the past five years has been 2.5%, despite widespread enrollment declines, yet in Redding it’s been negative 0.81%.

The combined school and town budget is a 0.9% increase. It’s less than inflation and represents a tangible reduction in services. The quality of our schools will be demonstrably lower next year, and education cost will be less than six years ago. Further reductions will roll back the clock on education even further when we should be looking forward. Please vote yes.

Chris Parkin

Indian Hill Road, Redding BOE

The budget cuts are now fundamentally changing the nature of our schools so that we’re not just voting to cut fluff or tighten our belt, but we’re voting on whether to cut supplies of books, chorus, and change the curriculum. We’ve already voted out teaching positions in math, music, languages; eliminated Enrichment, and cut most extracurricular activities. This is just a quick note to those who are thinking that there is room in the budget for cost cutting so that essentially “everything will be ok” if it doesn’t pass. The items being lost are not frivolous — we’re not talking about new paint or landscaping. The items being lost are basic and integral to the quality of education across our schools.

Your thoughts about voting on the budget may be ideologically tied to questions of big government versus small government; but ironically, the smaller the state and federal involvement, the more a town needs to fund locally. Funding at the local level is what small government looks like. Please vote yes on June 26.

Carolyn Pytte

Blueberry Hill Road, Redding

Voters in Redding are headed back for another budget referendum. The Boards of Finance and Selectmen operate under the assumption that the town voted against the past two budgets because they felt the school budget was too high. While we have no way of knowing why people voted the way they did, I assure you that any further reductions to the school budget will markedly decrease the quality of education provided in Redding. If you are inclined to vote against this budget because you feel the cuts have been too drastic, I warn that another referendum will lead only to further reductions. Please vote yes on June 26 to stop additional cuts to Redding’s schools.

Heather Whaley

Windy Hill Road, Redding BOE

I’m voting yes on Tuesday, June 26, because what I value in this town depends on it. Like you, I want to see our taxes spent in the most responsible way. My family moved to Redding specifically because of the excellent reputation of its schools, and the stellar extracurricular programming Redding has always valued. The last two failed budget votes have cost us valuable programs including, but certainly not limited to, our awe-inspiring middle school play and the loss of some remarkable teachers.

Our Board of Selectmen and Board of Education have worked together to address our town’s budget in the best way possible. Even those that don’t use the schools, the library, the Heritage Center or our emergency and social services rely on excellence in all of these areas to keep our home values strong. Further cuts to any and all of these will make selling a home in Redding considerably more difficult than it is today. Please join me in voting yes for Redding.

John Reilly

Drummer Lane

Please remember to get out to support our town and schools on June 26. With the recent cuts from our school budget, RES and JRMS will provide learning experiences that are significantly different than my children received just a few years ago. For example, there will be no Enrichment at RES, no Jazz Band nor Select Chorus at JRMS, no yearbook nor annual play at JRMS, and only minimal professional development at either school. These cuts are on top of significant cuts to staff, supplies and maintenance. Keep Redding schools strong and support our town. Vote yes on June 26.

Katharine Dusenbury

Lamppost Drive, Redding

After the last referendum, the Board of Finance recommended the Board of Education cut the RES and JRMS school budget by $101,000. After a lengthy BOE meeting discussing program cuts already made in math, reading, writing, PE, art, music and extracurriculars, the BOE voted to cut $70,000 of the $101,000 from the health insurance budget line. We had budgeted $2.3M for the coming year and expect $200,000 in our health insurance reserve, for a total available claims fund of $2.5M. The BOE approved a $70,000 cut from the health insurance budget line in an effort to not cut another program, namely Spanish. The amount we have budgeted for health insurance is about $200,000 more than last year; thus the $70,000 cut makes our budgeted amount for health insurance still about $130,000 more than the prior year. However, this cut from health insurance was and is a real cut and it is not made with the expectation of asking the town for supplemental funding. At the BOF meeting, I used the term “risky” in that we don’t know what our health care claims will be each month, but we do have years of historical data to budget accordingly. There is always the risk that claims exceed budget, that’s the very nature of self-insurance. However, the BOE felt that the risk of further impacting the excellence of our schools by cutting Spanish was greater than that of claims exceeding budget. I encourage you to vote Yes on June 26.

Melinda Irwin

High Ridge Road, Redding

It’s time for Redding to stop the bleeding and approve the budget on June 26.

The Board of Selectmen and the Board of Education have reduced their budgets by over $650,000 from the original referendum in May. To achieve those reductions, core educational services have been cut, including art and music instruction as well as professional development, which directly impacts our ability to remain current with educational trends. In the last round of reductions, our Board of Selectmen decided against a cut in our grant to Mark Twain Library, one of our town’s crown jewels, but a vote no on June 26 would almost certainly require cuts to our library and other essential town services.

It’s important for our town boards to be responsive to the will of the voters as expressed in prior votes, but it is our responsibility as a town to listen to our elected, volunteer boards. This budget represents what is needed to deliver town services consistent with our core values. Please join me in voting yes on June 26.

Erach Screwvala

Lamppost Drive