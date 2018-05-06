Letters: Vote Yes on the Redding budget

Vote Yes on the Redding budget

Every day I wake up in Redding, I am grateful for those who plotted our path generations ago, grateful for my caring friends and neighbors, grateful that my family is safe, grateful that my son is receiving a top-notch education, grateful for our beautiful town and all it has to offer.

I am also grateful for the excellent job our boards did of keeping costs down. While there is a proposed spending increase of 3.4%, it includes a new Security Resource Officer at Barlow and a larger share of Redding students going to Barlow, and increased costs for transportation, special education, and insurance. Including this year’s 3.4%, the past five years have seen an average annual spending increase of 1%. I’m grateful that we can manage our expenses, provide for our town and schools, and still offer the most generous senior benefit in Connecticut. And I’m grateful that the state cannot reduce our aid to less than zero, and so we are becoming independent of Hartford’s dysfunction. On May 8, I will gratefully be voting yes.

Jeff Fligelman

Pocahontas Road, Redding

Over the last 10 years, the Board of Education has responded to the decline in enrollment by cutting 19 full-time certified teachers, which has resulted in the savings of approximately $1.8 million this year (and about $7 million over the last 10 years). At the same time there has been an increase in coverage by hourly paraprofessionals, mainly required for special education, which amounts to approximately $250,000 this year.

Some ask if we could reduce classroom teachers even more; however, doing so would increase our classroom size beyond the state average and the levels with which we can confidently maintain excellence. Also, with the significant increase in curriculum/academic demands and mandates, further cuts to full-time classroom teachers would negatively impact the quality of education we provide. The proposed budget is the first increase in the past five years and in actual dollars is lower than the 2011 budget despite significant increases in transportation, special education, and health care costs. Great care has been taken to analyze areas that have been underspent in recent years, make reductions in those lines, and defer what should probably be considered essential curriculum and professional development work to maintain as modest an increase as possible. I encourage you to support our Redding schools by voting Yes on May 8.

Melinda Irwin, BOE Chair

High Ridge Road, Redding

The current budget proposal reflects the fact that we as a community have to deal with issues the government is either unwilling or unable to address.The Feds offer “thoughts and prayers” in response to atrocities committed with military-spec hardware in the hands of people who shouldn’t have it. So we have to discuss “hardening” the schools, hiring SROs, and other security improvements.

The Feds are unwilling to form a workable plan for our health care system. So it is up to us to fund the ever increasing costs of the employee benefits program. Hartford is unwilling to get its house in order so we have to worry about employee pensions and the elimination of state aid. All while they continue to increase unfunded mandates.

These are the realities in which we live. We as a community have to deal with them. It is not as though certain groups are being profligate or trying to swindle others. We are all just trying to persevere in a rapidly changing world and do the best we can for our families and our community.

We in Redding are well placed to do this. It won’t be easy but we can do it. While others quarrel, we can pull together and build on the sound foundations put in place by those who preceded us. We can push this system into the future, prepare our children for the 21st Century, and in the process make Redding a model for the region and the country. Let’s move forward. Please join me in voting Yes on May 8.

Caroline Hunter

Chestnut Woods Road, Redding

Please preserve Redding as a special place by voting YES on the budgets. The proposed increase in spending is modest, especially when you remember that our taxes have been effectively flat over the last five years. Including this year’s 3.4% spending increase, we’ve seen an average annual spending increase of only 1%. If you vote for cuts, we will see a reduction in essential services like schools, police and roads and risk hurting Redding, its reputation and our own property values. Please vote Yes.

Edward Miller

Lamppost Drive, Redding

On May 8, I encourage my neighbors to vote Yes in the annual budget referendum. The proposed 3.4% increase in spending is primarily the result of upward pressure on health insurance, special education, and transportation costs along with a shift in the demographics at Barlow. Voting no will not make any of these pressures disappear or lessen our legal and moral obligation to provide all students a free and appropriate public education. A failed budget will only continue the troubling trend of balancing budgets on the back of the general education program in Redding. Please join me in voting YES for Redding.

Chris Parkin

Indian Hill Road, Redding

Redding is facing the perfect storm of reduced support from Hartford, a demographic shift at Barlow, and rising costs in our elementary schools. The Board of Finance is to be commended for their efforts to minimize the impact of these pressures. The proposed 3.4% increase in spending is necessary to maintain our values of open spaces, top quality schools, and support for our senior residents. Please vote Yes for Redding on May 8.

Erach Screwvala

Lamppost Drive, Redding

On May 8, I will vote Yes in the annual budget referendum. Despite increasing costs in health insurance, teachers’ salaries and special education, which are all non-negotiable, and the decrease in federal aid, the increase in the proposed budget for the Redding Board of Education is only 3.4%. This comes after four years of negative budgets which total -4.58%. In five years the net result is -1.18. This certainly does not represent irresponsible spending and is not driving increased taxes. To let the schools decline would be extremely shortsighted. A strong school system is one of the variables in determining DRG status. I assure you the increase in taxes to help maintain our DRG A designation will be far less than the loss in property value that would accompany a downgrade in DRG designation. People come to Redding for the schools. The children today should be entitled to the same high standard of education afforded previous generations when it was not uncommon to see double digit budget increases.

Amy Arnold

Werf Drive, Redding

When my wife and I were looking to buy a home 10 years ago, there were many appealing aspects that drew us to Redding, none more so than the quality of its schools. However, it has been frustrating over the last several budget cycles to see the children of Redding being expected to shoulder the burden of having to offset increased budgets in other areas of the town by accepting minimal to no increase in the school budget. Each year, the cost just to maintain the quality of our schools naturally grows due in part to contractual obligations, as well as increased costs for insurance and transportation. Additionally, towns across Connecticut are receiving less state aid, which means the responsibility to make up the difference falls on towns, like Redding.

In short, if our schools operate under the same budget from year to year, there will be cuts. Over the past several years, the results of a minimal to no increase in the school budget began in the form of cuts to office staff, then later to cuts in paraprofessionals/teaching assistants, and more recently to teachers and programs. As a teacher in another district, I have seen the negative effects of underfunding schools and causing districts to have to do more with less. Smaller class sizes, music and the arts, enrichment programs, and support staff who can check in with students dealing with a variety of social and emotional stressors, shouldn’t be viewed as a luxury. These are all elements in educating the whole child, that are widely viewed as “best practices” and are supported by research. I would like to thank the school and finance boards for their hard work in creating a sensible budget that focuses on the needs of our children while continuing to be financially responsible. Please join me in supporting the budget and Redding’s children on May 8.

Eric Baker

Black Rock Turnpike, Redding

I urge Redding and Easton voters to support the Region 9 (Joel Barlow) budget by voting Yes on May 8. With an overall increase of 2.9%, the budget includes a School Resource Officer in response to widespread community support for a measure that addresses both early prevention of teen problems as well as security concerns. It also reflects ever-increasing special education costs, driven by state mandates, and contractual obligations. There are reductions in many budget categories that partially offset the increases.

While Easton and Redding may not enjoy the degree of affluence seen in other Fairfield County towns, Barlow is consistently one of the top-performing high school in Connecticut, and is one of the main attractions to families looking for top-notch academic and extracurricular programs. Our towns have consistently recognized this over the past several years, and should do so again by voting Yes on Region 9.

Chris Hocker

Region 9 Board of Education

Picketts Ridge Road, Redding

On May 8, vote Yes if you support Redding and our community. After five years of flat and negative budgets, coupled with reduced support from Hartford, our town boards worked diligently to keep spending down with nearly all the increase being related to contractual obligations. Including the proposed 3.4% increase, the town’s annual average budget increase over the past five years has been just 1%.

We need to preserve the value that our community puts on education, open spaces, and our history and heritage. Given the current economic climate of the state it is more important than ever that we work together to meet the needs of the community. I hope others value the quality of life Redding offers all its residents and will join me in voting Yes, in voting to support our community.

Carolyn Baker

Indian Hill Road, Redding

I am writing to encourage my fellow citizens of Redding to join me in voting Yes to support our schools and our town in the May 8 Budget Referendum. While I would prefer our Redding Board of Education budget to be higher, I understand the reality within which the members of the school board, along with our superintendent, have been tirelessly working — under highly challenging circumstances — to put forth a fiscally responsible budget.

Our town, like others in our state, is facing cuts from Hartford. We are also not unique in the fact that our schools have rising special education costs, which we have a legal (and I would argue moral) obligation to meet. Add to that rising medical costs. All of this, along with a town property reassessment, creates the perfect storm within which our Redding Board of Education and superintendent have working to produce a budget that strives to help our schools to hold on to the progress we have made thus far.

Please join me in a vote of support for the hard work of our Board of Education and superintendent. Let’s come together to send a message to our children, professional educators, administrators, superintendent, and elected officials on our various town boards that we support education and our schools.

Rudd Anderson

Meeker Hill Road, Redding

We are constantly reminded of the uniqueness and specialness of Redding — its schools, land, people and government. Most residents moved to this town because of these benefits, and on May 8, all of us will be invited to vote on the town budget. Much discussion has surrounded the many drivers of the overall budget, e.g., decreased state revenue, continued investment in education, as well as other factors. We understand that some residents would like to see a smaller budget. Everyone would like to pay less and receive the same, but after reviewing all the components of this budget and after listening to the informed debate of the different town boards, we personally concluded that it is the right budget to keep Redding as the special place that we all want it to be. So, after careful consideration, we will be voting Yes on May 8 and encourage others to do so as well.

Kate and Adam Schwartz

Giles Hill Road, Redding

I encourage Redding citizens to vote Yes to the budget referendum on May 8. This is a vote to uphold some of our most treasured assets, such as the strength of our schools, and the senior tax benefit which according to finance board chairman Kim Yonkers is the most generous in Connecticut.

Some naysayers have tried to arouse alarm over some increases in spending and tax levies over last year’s numbers. I would encourage voters to take a longer view than just a single year, and familiarize themselves with some history. For example, looking at numbers from six years ago. Did you know that the current education request is dollar-to-dollar lower than what passed back then? Did you know that the total budget request this year, after adjusting for inflation, is well under the total budget then? And, that despite this year’s shortfall in state assistance, the proposed taxpayer burden is still, after adjusting for inflation, almost exactly equivalent to that of 2012-13? (Details may be found at reddingcivicleague.org.)

A confluence of events this year, such as a town-wide housing revaluation and an adjustment in the mill rate, is being exploited by the naysayers for further exercises in hand-wringing and fear-stoking. Again, I would encourage voters to take a long and broad view, recognizing that such events are cyclical in nature and not part of the permanent landscape. Our elected representatives have done a fine job holding projected expenses down while meeting challenging legal obligations (such as covering rising medical and special education costs), and I applaud them for looking ahead to ensure the continued prosperity of our town. Please vote your support for their hard and well-considered work.

Todd Trimble

Iris Lane, Redding