Letters: Vote No on the Redding budget

Vote No on the Redding budget

How can things get so bad in a few months? The Board of Finance is considering a number of initiatives beginning with a $2-million budget increase. How can Redding taxpayers afford this? I urge everyone to check how much your tax bill will increase if this budget is passed, guessing significant. Property values are sure to plummet. There is also talk that perhaps the fund balance will be raided, which is exactly how Redding got in trouble in 2007.

I spent 10 years working with finance board members to restore the fund balance to a healthy level, and achieved a Triple A bond rating, and affirmed four times. If we lose our Triple A bond rating, we will pay more interest when we go out to bond, and depending on the size of our bond, this could be hundreds of thousands charged to Redding taxpayers. The fund balance should not be used to pay current expenditures, rather a safety net for unforeseen expenditures.

If the Town of Redding cannot afford a $2 million increase, we should vote No and send a message to the finance board to act in a more fiscally responsible manner. Over the past 10 years the finance board had always managed to maintain a good balance in town services and act in a fiscally responsible manner. All voters should expect nothing less, so vote No.

Bill Alvarez

Dayton Road, Redding

In late March the Redding Board of Finance approved 3.85% increase in the Board of Education budget while the CT Dept of Labor reported a 3.7% decrease in average income in the past 12 months in the Danbury region as well as a decreased average income in the Stamford/Bridgeport region. Spending more while taxpayers earn less spells economic ruin. When my children went to Redding Elementary School, class sizes of 24 students was considered acceptable, why not now? Vote No on the town budget on May 8. Absentee ballots are available from the Town Clerk’s office.

Wolf Boehme

Chalburn Road, Redding

Housing values and student enrollment are still falling. The per pupil cost is higher in Redding than for all of our peers. Median household income, however, is lower than for all of our peers. State aid to our town has been virtually eliminated. The total proposed spending increase is more than $2,000,000, all to be funded by Redding taxpayers. Meanwhile, our ability to take a federal income tax deduction for state and local taxes has been capped at $10,000. Isn’t it time to vote No on the budget and reset it to a figure we can afford?

Ward Mazzucco

Wood Road, Redding

It’s time to face reality. It is not an option and will not move the needle to remove certain senior tax credits, nor is it feasible to tax utility-owned property that will raise fees on people of other towns in order to fund Redding’s budget increases. We either make do with what we have or start doing things differently. My residential taxes have increased 300% in 20 years (7.2% compounded annualized growth rate). This is unsustainable and unsound. Vote No to the proposed tax increase, and instead direct our leaders to consult with Easton, Weston and other small towns about how to bring about real efficiencies in town government.

Laurie Richardson

Giles Hill Road, Redding

Ensuring that Redding provides a school system that delivers the highest possible education in a fiscally sound manner is something I believe we can all agree upon. With the decline in student enrollment projected to continue, and a recent history of budget surpluses for the Redding school board, proposing an increase of $1.6 million in our educational expenditures makes little sense. We already spend more per student than comparable towns, and we can’t, as some have suggested, sustain this type of increase on the backs of our seniors by reducing the senior tax credit or by increasing taxes on higher valued homes.

With Redding home values continuing to decline, the projected property tax rate increase of more than 9% due to this budget proposal will only aggravate the situation. We need to look at sensible ways to curb costs without impacting the quality of the education delivered to our children. Being efficient with our money as well as effective with our educational system isn’t easy, but it is needed and the smart thing to do. That’s why I am voting No on the proposed budget.

Eric Witt

Cricklewood Road, Redding

Two trends that impact Redding’s future need to be considered in our financial decisions as a town. The first is the aging of the population as Redding has the oldest median age of similar towns in Connecticut, which is increasing over time. The second is the declining population of school age children as shown by the 33% decrease in school enrollment over the last 10 years.

Accordingly, we need a better balance in the services the town provides to its residents. The town budget needs to consider support for all of the following equally:

The Highway Department, including road maintenance

The Mark Twain Library

Human Services, including the Heritage Center

Park and Recreation programs, including the Concert on the Green and Topstone Park

Quality schools, which is not determined by how much is spent, but by how it is spent

Safety and security, including the police and fire departments

Low taxes to protect seniors on fixed incomes

I urge a No vote on the town budgets. We need a shift in priorities to provide more service to the whole town and all of its residents, while maintaining quality in our school systems.

Gary Miyashiro

Sullivan Drive, Redding

As a Redding resident for over 35 years, I care about and support Redding. But I also believe a town budget should serve all of its residents. From a peak in 2008, enrollment in our schools has declined 33%, with a projected further decrease of about 38 students next year. Over that time, the school budget has continued to increase. Yet, in the past two years, the Board of Education ran surpluses of over $800,000 and $600,000, respectively. I don’t understand how a further increase can be justified.

A small town like Redding has limited funds. If the schools get a larger share, the rest of the town (our roads, the Mark Twain Library, Park and Recreation, Heritage Center, health and human services) get less. I urge voters to vote No on the budget referendum. Our taxes should work for all residents.

Rose Tamura

Sullivan Drive, Redding

We’ve all heard the saying that in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes. We cannot prevent death, but the residents of Redding can prevent a large increase in our local taxes by voting No on May 8.

The total proposed budget would increase spending by $1,600,000, or 4.5% compared to last year. At a recent Board of Finance meeting, information came to light that Redding also has a revenue shortfall of approximately $585,000. Combined, that leaves the residents with a gap of almost $2.2 million to fill. While the Board of Finance could decide to absorb a small amount of that gap by dipping into the town’s reserves, most of that gap will be filled directly from taxpayers’ pockets.

Redding is faced with many issues which will not vanish overnight. To name a few, sales prices of homes in Redding continue to decline. The recent revaluation showed an overall decline in assessed values. School enrollment continues to decline. In fact, student population has decreased 33% from its peak enrollment. Furthermore, Redding expects to lose more than $400,000 of its state aid and there could be additional negative effects resulting from the state’s continued financial woes. With the recent changes in the federal tax laws, state and local tax deductions are now capped at $10,000. A significant increase in taxes will not fix Redding’s issues; rather, it could make them worse.

Now is the time for fiscal restraint, not overspending. We deserve to have a budget that is not fiscally irresponsible and that represents all of Redding. Please vote No on May 8.

Jenifer Wyss

Cross Highway, Redding