Letters to the Editor: Redding-Easton Budget

Redding budget — let’s work with real numbers

To the Editor:

Most of what I hear about the impact of the town budget, overlaid on a townwide revaluation, seems to be a combination of confusion and political talk — but numbers, if honestly discussed, are more objective than political talk.

The town’s budget is proposed to go up by 2.35%. That is how much more money it needs to collect from us taxpayers. Any amount or percentage other than this is due to the revaluation and will vary greatly from house to house with some higher, some lower than 2.35%.

I can predict with confidence that the following will occur:

One property owner in four or five (those whose houses have significantly underperformed the real estate market) will see a decrease in their taxes.

One property owner in four or five (those whose houses have significantly outperformed the market) will see a significant rise (5% or more) in their taxes.

Among those seeing a significant increase, if a property owner has been lucky enough to see their house retain exactly the same value that it had five years ago (and there aren’t many of these), their taxes will rise by exactly 7.4%.

If a property owner has seen their house actually rise in value (even rarer, but there are a few of these), they will see relatively larger increases of 8% or more.

However, the majority of property owners (those whose houses have tracked with the market with roughly a 5% decline in value) will see roughly a 2% to 3% rise in their taxes. For the typical household this amount is $300-$400 per year, or $25-$35 per month if they pay their taxes monthly into a bank escrow account.

Rob Dean

Redding Board of Finance

Redding budget discussion should not be divisive

To the Editor:

I just attended the Board of Finance meeting regarding the budget. I was disappointed to hear one finance member describe the tax break given to our seniors as “a giveaway to the rich on the backs of our children,” as some in the audience cheered him on. This type of divisive language does not belong in any discussion. Nor does characterizing citizens that voted no in the referendum as either misinformed or duped by people opposing increased spending.

The finance board and school board have produced a reduced budget to vote on that may or may not pass. Either way, let’s be respectful to one another in asking people to pay more in taxes as housing values in Redding continue to decline. I’m sure there are many in town for whom the cost of living and taxes here are a strain, though most may be too private to announce it. These constituents should have consideration in the decision-making process of our elected officials as well.

John Richardson

Giles Hill Road

Voters should vote No again on Redding budget

To the Editor:

On May 17, the Board of Finance had an opportunity to further reduce the proposed increase in spending. Unfortunately, the majority of the board failed to do so, despite the clear mandate given by the 1,330 voters who resoundingly rejected the first proposed budget on May 8; and a willingness to work with less money signaled by both the first selectman and the superintendent.

Why didn’t the majority of the finance board and the school board listen to these clear signals and willingness to work with less money to control town spending? Why did the majority of the finance board ignore the angry plea of one Redding parent to have Region 9 and the school board look at the “front office” for further cuts, where the subject of cuts to the administrative “front office” up until now, has been “taboo” and seemingly off limits? This highlights the need for system-wide reassessment and structural changes in the school programs and staffing.

On May 17, members of the finance board reconfirmed that the budget increases are “unsustainable,” confirming that substantial structural changes do need to be made. Without addressing the need for such reassessment and structural changes, especially in the education budgets, the finance board should not be encouraging more unsustainable spending, certainly in the aftermath of the 1,330 No vote on May 8.

So much for the campaign promises to taxpayers by one school board member that “they are heard,” that the board is “keenly aware of the burden on taxpayers …” If the revised unsustainable budget is approved on June 5, the new revised tax mill rate will still go up by 7.4%, with a year-over-year total budget increase of $1,253,000. To protect Redding’s economic future, voters should vote No, again, on June 5.

Rick Ross

High Ridge Road, Redding

Bipartisan support for Redding budgets

To the Editor:

As a Democrat with kids in school and a Republican with grandkids, we don’t generally agree on much politically. But we do agree that it’s time to put partisanship aside and vote Yes for both budgets on June 5. Please consider these facts:

First, the overall proposed spending increase for Redding is now 2.35%, for town government, the Redding schools, and Joel Barlow High School (Region 9) combined. That’s less than the latest 12-month increase in the Consumer Price Index.

Second, nearly half of this increase is not really higher spending — it’s the shift in student population at Joel Barlow between Easton and Redding. Student population shifts every year between the two towns, and one or the other always get hits harder proportionately. Voting No because of a one-year increase in the number of Redding kids at Barlow is like voting No on the weather.

Third, special education mandates imposed by the state are very expensive, and are only getting more so. This is not just a Redding and Easton phenomenon, but is true in school districts throughout Connecticut. There is no linear relationship between student population and special ed costs. Most importantly, it means that further budget reductions will only affect the general education population (as they have already in areas like languages, books, and music).

Finally, we know that two of the main Redding attractions for prospective homebuyers are its natural beauty and the quality of its schools. Both need to be preserved.

In the spirit of bipartisanship, we urge a Yes vote on both questions on June 5.

Heather Whaley

Redding Board of Education

Chris Hocker

Region 9 Board of Education

Why I voted against the new budget

To the Editor:

The Redding and Region 9 Boards of Education have reduced their budgets, but they did not go far enough. Every statistic has a context, but, by many measures, the school budgets remain excessive. We have the highest per-student cost among our peer towns (DRG-A), yet we have the lowest median household income. Enrollment continues to drop, but both of the new education budgets reflect a combined increase of $1,150,000. Some state funding has been restored, but we are still receiving far less than in previous years.

In addition, last year’s changes in federal law reduce the income tax deduction available for state and local taxes. That already makes our local property taxes more costly to most households in town. House prices continue to fall, and, with interest rates having hit a seven-year high, another property tax increase will simply accelerate the decline. That is simple economics: Fewer prospective buyers will be able to afford the higher mortgage and tax payments. And, more homeowners will want to sell to avoid the higher taxes. That is a recipe for lower home values.

Some proponents of the budget tried to assuage concerns about spending increases by raising hopes of “alternate sources of revenue,” now or in the future. Some recommend dipping into town savings, taxing some properties (presumably more expensive homes) at a higher rate, and reducing the senior tax credit. As a community, we need to reduce costs, not just push them onto someone else.

Amid an extraordinary turnout, the voters rejected the budgets by nearly a 2 to 1 margin on May 8. The new budgets show only slight improvement. We can reduce spending, yet continue to provide an excellent education. Please vote No on June 5 and ask the Boards of Education to take a fresh look at their priorities. Thank you.

Ward J. Mazzucco

Redding Board of Finance

Easton voters should vote Yes on the budget

To the Editor:

Just under four weeks ago, the Easton budget covering Helen Keller Middle School and Samuel Staples Elementary School passed, but the budget for Joel Barlow High School (Region 9) failed. The budget that failed had already encompassed reductions from the original budget request. Easton voted in favor of the Barlow and Easton budgets, but turnout was low, and the positive margin for the Barlow budget in Easton was overwhelmed by a large negative margin in Redding.

The Barlow budget has been reduced further, and is up for referendum on Tuesday June 5. Because of the shared Easton/Redding structure, many people don’t focus on it much, but here’s the reality: there are about 390 Easton kids in Barlow, and unless Easton turns out to support the Barlow budget, there may well be yet another round of cuts.

The Barlow budget only passes based on the combined vote from Easton and Redding. When there are a lot of No votes from Redding (for a variety of reasons), then our Easton students suffer from cuts — unless Easton turns out to vote Yes. To pass the budget, Easton needs a net positive vote greater than Redding’s net negative vote. If you live in Easton and want to avoid further cuts at Barlow, wishing it won’t make it so. You have to vote.

Ira Kaplan

Morning Glory Drive, Easton

Vote Yes on the budget to avoid cuts

To the Editor: I am writing this as your neighbor. I do not speak for the Redding Board of Education, though I am a member of that board.