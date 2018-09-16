Letter: What is the state of our state?

To the Editor:

We all know people who’ve moved from our state citing high taxes. We see more and more empty retail space. We drive by what appear to be an ever increasing number of “For Sale” signs on Weston properties. So what’s the state of our state? A recent Hartford Courant article (5/17) reports that, “Home prices across Connecticut have failed to recover since the 2007 peak … Fairfield County has fared the worst, still down 24 percent.” Another Hartford Courant article (5/24) notes that “From the peak in 2013, the state’s population has dropped 0.4 percent (through July 2017), while the rest of the nation grew by 3.0 percent … Only three states have fared worse than Connecticut since 2013 … all of the New England states grew faster than Connecticut.”

So, as more people leave than enter our state property values decline. That makes sense. There is simply less demand for our properties. Also, “Those who moved out of Connecticut from 2015 to 2016 took with them more than $6 billion in adjusted gross income (AGI). People who moved to Connecticut brought with them only about $3.36 billion in AGI. The total net loss to Connecticut: $2.7 billion. In one year. That was in the top five of all states, regardless of population.” (Hartford Courant, 1/3).

The loss of population coupled with the loss in income translates to slow economic growth. “Connecticut’s economy shrank in 2017 … Connecticut ranked 49 among the states in growth, or lack of it … ‘Connecticut’s economy, accounting for inflation, has shrunk every year since 2008, except in 2015 when it grew by 1.1 percent’ Carstensen said. ‘As a result, Connecticut’s economy is smaller than in 2004,’ he said, calling that ‘terrifying.’” (Hartford Courant, 5/14).

Dan Gilbert

Ladder Hill Road North, Weston