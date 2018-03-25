Letter: Weston dog park will be an amenity

To the Editor:

I would like to encourage all Weston citizens to vote yes on Wednesday, April 4, to establish a dog park on the Moore property.

It is time to allow this two-year process to go forward and actually create an amenity on the property that we have all owned for the last 15 years. This community-building initiative will be paid for by Weston Dog Park. The town will only pay to build a driveway so we can access the property we already own. And please, keep this in perspective: the park will be right in the center of 36 acres. This is a dream location as it will have a massive buffer and will not encroach on any neighbor’s backyard. The town has studied every possible available piece of land in town and nothing is as perfect as this location.

It is important to remember that the vast majority of newcomers to Weston do so for the schools. These are young families. Young families like to go to parks. This would definitely be a selling point for Weston. But not only young families love parks, older ones do too. Having this park would be an opportunity for older residents to come out and mingle with young families and get to know their neighbors. Having this park could perhaps allow empty nesters to develop a new routine and have a new community once the school years are over.

This opportunity is a win/win for Weston: an outdoor gathering place bringing people and their dogs together in a beautiful space. Please embrace this opportunity and vote yes on April 4.

Amy Sander

Old Redding Road, Weston