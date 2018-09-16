Letter: Weston Dog Park Board responds to claims

To the Editor:

There are no new developments on the proposed initiative that a majority of nearly 900 Westonites voted to support. The last town hearing on the topic of the dog park was the special meeting, May 3, of the Conservation Committee with a 4 -1 vote in favor of the proposal. A group of neighbors of the municipal property where the park is proposed have filed an appeal to reverse that decision. Neighbors opposing town projects is not unusual, as is what happened with Bisceglie, Morehouse, and the stadium lights. However, factual information is important versus misinformation.

The other filing by the neighbors, or specifically by one neighbor, Dennis Savitsky, is a complaint with the CT SEEC against board members of Weston Dog Park, Inc., and it claims that the non-profit engaged in lobbying and electioneering activities. Our attorney has submitted our response and we made that part of our reply public, that we do not believe that we have done either. The SEEC is either feverishly investigating this case since March, as Bob Casson in his 9/6 letter to the editor implied, or it is on their list of upcoming cases, which is what we were told, and which they will get to before March 2019, which is the legal expiration of the complaint.

Regarding the WDP Board, there have been no recent resignations on WDP Inc. Board of Directors. The same board that oversaw this initiative through the last year and a half and the town vote, is now focused on fund raising, including our Sept. 29 FUNdraiser cocktail party at the Weston Field Club. We are gaining new supporters every day, and hope everyone will join us for this fun event. If you haven’t yet, you may get tickets at westondogpark.org.

Maria Proto

WDP Board of Directors