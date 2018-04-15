Letter: Weston Dog Park Board is making misleading statements

To the Editor:

I understand that Weston Dog Park advocates claim that I made a complaint about the way the recent dog park vote was conducted to the State Elections Enforcement Commission. While I did discuss the vote with lawyers at the commission, the assertion that I filed a complaint is untrue.

Proponents of the dog park continue to make incorrect and misleading statements about those who disagree with siting a dog park on the Moore property and the reasons for their concerns about the proposal. That is unfortunate. Those who disagree with Weston Dog Park Inc. are not their enemies.

I continue to represent a number of Weston residents who have intervened on environmental grounds about the dog park proposal before the town’s Conservation Commission.

Stephen Nevas

Counsel to Environmental Intervenors