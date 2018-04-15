Letter: Weston Dog Park Board is making misleading statements

To the Editor:

I understand that Weston Dog Park advocates claim that I made a complaint about the way the recent dog park vote was conducted to the State Elections Enforcement Commission. While I did discuss the vote with lawyers at the commission, the assertion that I filed a complaint is untrue.

Proponents of the dog park continue to make incorrect and misleading statements about those who disagree with siting a dog park on the Moore property and the reasons for their concerns about the proposal. That is unfortunate. Those who disagree with Weston Dog Park Inc. are not their enemies.

I continue to represent a number of Weston residents who have intervened on environmental grounds about the dog park proposal before the town’s Conservation Commission.

Stephen Nevas
Counsel to Environmental Intervenors

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This