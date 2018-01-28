Letter: We need policies that unite us, not partisan diatribe

To the Editor:

Responding to the overwrought and inaccurate partisan diatribe from Sherry Harris in the Jan. 18 edition of The Easton Courier, while useless in hopes of having any effect on her ability to be reasonable, may nonetheless, be of some value to the public at large.

As a committed independent voter who recognizes the philosophical flaws and virtues of both parties, I am really tired of rabid partisans implying that anyone even one step over the centerline is in some way a misguided and less patriotic American.

By the way, if you ever watch the national conventions it will be clear who the greater offender is on that score, and I won’t say which party it is but their initials are GOP.

The reasonable folks among us, with an unbiased understanding of our history, recognize the unprecedented leadership challenges that we are facing and need to insist on rhetoric and policies that serve to unite us.

I am no Presidential historian, but in terms of cynically divisive, I’m pretty sure we’re in uncharted territory. Shredding the integrity of our governmental institutions will probably not serve to “make us great again.”

The one bullet point from Ms. Harris’s letter that I cannot resist responding to is the one about respecting the flag to which we pledge our allegiance. We pledge also to defend the values of the republic for which it stands. Justice for all or saluting is worthless.

Dan Magner

Sanford Drive, Easton