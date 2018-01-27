Letter: We must rise up and demand equal rights

To the Editor:

Silence when confronted with wrong conduct is an act of wrong conduct. Democracy requires us, the citizens, to speak up about, not only what we feel is right, but also wrong with our government.

I believe the majority of Americans feels they are not heard in Washington, and that our representatives are failing the common men and women.

Our elected representatives are paid by a small group of extremely rich individuals to pass only laws that are in their best interests. Jimmy Carter is right. We don’t have a democracy. We have an oligarchy, a government by the few.

Who among us, however, if we were politicians, would be strong enough to oppose rich contributors to our campaigns? After all, the Supreme Court ruled in the Citizens United case that it was legal to give unlimited amounts?

Big campaign contributors in the top 10% of wealth in the United States have as much money as the other 90% of us.

Let us rise up and demand equal rights, justice in the courts, health care, educational opportunity, respect for all ages, colors, races, sexual orientations, religions and countries of origin.

Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.

Keith Brooks

Codfish Lane, Weston