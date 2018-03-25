Letter: Vote yes for the dog park

To the Editor:

Some say Weston does not need a dog park because we have two-acre zoning. This is precisely why we do need a dog park. A dog park will bring people together in a town where the big, bucolic yards can make meeting neighbors a challenge. On top of that, many of the town’s picturesque windy, hilly roads can make walking treacherous. The dog park would be a perfect place for all Weston residents (dog owners or not) to get together.

I can think of no better, more natural use of the Moore property than a dog park, sharing the land in the woods paid for by Weston residents. Vote yes on the dog park.

Nancy Kirwan-Hayden

Old Easton Turnpike, Weston