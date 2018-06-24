Letter: Vote no on the Redding budget

To the Editor:

By now, everyone is tired of budget talk. After two rejections, shouldn’t we just vote yes and move on? Not so fast.

Redding voters came out in extraordinary numbers to oppose excessive spending. So, where do things stand now? The selectmen put forth a budget slightly lower than last year’s. The Region 9 BOE put forth a budget calling for about $670,000 in additional spending, largely because more Redding students will attend the high school this year. So far, so good.

The Redding BOE, however, is still seeking an increase of about $377,000, despite declining K-8 enrollment. This raises per-student costs by about 6.3%, to more than $24,000. This comes after a so-called “reduction” of about $101,000. To achieve the $101,000 decrease, the BOE reduced the health insurance line by $70,000, expecting the Board of Finance to appropriate more money if the BOE runs out of funds for health claims. The superintendent did not recommend this, and the BOE chair acknowledged the approach to be “risky.”

Further, the BOE expects another surplus this year, on the order of $200,000 to $250,000. They shaved another $15,000 from next year’s budget by prepaying a $15,000 item due next year with this year’s funds. None of this is a true reduction. The BOE did work hard to find a budget that a majority of its members would accept, but it failed to produce the meaningful reduction in spending that the voters have been seeking.

In baseball, three strikes would bring about a different batter. Here in Redding, one can only hope that three strikes will bring about a different BOE budget, one that respects the input of Redding residents and proposes no increase. Please vote no.

Ward J. Mazzucco

Redding Board of Finance