Letter: Vote no on proposed Easton ordinance

To the Editor:

The Sept. 24 Easton Town Meeting has been called to discuss and vote on a proposed town ordinance. On its face, some people might say that this proposal will make the town more accountable and provide taxpayers with a greater voice.

The fact of the matter is that the proposed ordinance can make it more difficult for the town to conduct its normal business. Enacting this law would add additional concerns to the day-to-day operations of the town and could make doing ordinary business more difficult and cumbersome.

It is much more efficient for the town to elect officials who the voters believe will properly manage the town’s real property holdings rather than to enact a law that requires those officials to take the time to go through the process of giving notice and holding a Town Meeting whenever the town wants to engage in any transaction that involves land or buildings.

It is important to recognize that Town Meetings are typically not well attended so it would only take a few people to pack a Town Meeting and exert their control over decision-making.

So for all of these reasons we are asking you to attend the Town Meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Please come to the meeting, bring your friends and let’s all vote against this ordinance.

Wendy Bowditch

Easton Republican Town Committee Chair

Jim Riling

Former Easton Republican Town Committee, Chair

Adam Halberg

Easton Democratic Town Committee Chair

Bob Schrage

Former Easton Democratic Town Committee, Chair