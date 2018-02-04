Letter: Trump letter was taken out of context

To the Editor:

I refer to a letter from a Redding resident in the Jan.18 issue, “Show support for America’s President.” It’s from a woman whose family is worried about her safety because she chooses to show a Trump bumper sticker.

She then segued to certain carefully excerpted sections of an essay that was submitted to The Kansas City Star by a liberal Iowan, anthropologist Robert Leonard, referring to a very good-sounding speech that our president delivered to the ultra-conservative group known as the Values Voters.

Her excerpt, taken out of context, made it sound as if Mr. Leonard was demonizing Democrats. This was a dishonest thing to do, and how sad it is that she is coming from such a place of fear and misinformation.

We will have to respectfully agree to disagree about Mr. Trump. He simply cannot stop being a liar, and to support him is to support lying. As a 93-year-old once and always Girl Scout, I cannot.

Anyone can google the Kansas City Star and reference the guest commentary of Oct. 27, 2017, by Robert Leonard, titled “They’re Trump-strong in rural Iowa — and not changing their minds.” It is a thoughtful piece that will tell you what he was really saying.

Margaret H. Broudy

Samuelson Road, Weston