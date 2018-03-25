Letter: There should not be a dog park vote without absentee ballots

To the Editor:

When Weston First Selectman Chris Spaulding took the oath of office, he promised to uphold the law. With his action to disallow absentee ballots on the upcoming town vote on the dog park, he is skating on very thin legal ice. If the vote is truly a “vote,” it must allow for people who are disabled, ill or out of town and cannot make it to the voting place on the day of the vote. Absentee ballots must be made available to such people according to state law.

All referenda must conform to the law, since they are votes. If the dog park vote is not a referendum, it is either a poll or a sense of the town and cannot be legally binding for future town action. The petition filed by the dog park advocates for a town vote is therefore being compromised and the town response to it would seem to be in violation of the town charter.

I know Mr. Spaulding has had little experience with government or politics, but he is failing to get up to speed in a timely fashion. I suggest that he does so, or voters will render their judgment in the next election.

By way of disclosure, I do not live near the proposed dog park site and do not have a dog in the fight. But I have been involved in national, state and local politics for half a century, and I am appalled by the dog park administrative mess in Weston. It didn’t start on Spaulding’s watch, but he now owns it. If he wants any sort of town legacy, I suggest he adheres to proper legal process. I am happy to provide him with my advice pro bono, anytime he wishes.

Michael Lubell

Davis Hill Road, Weston