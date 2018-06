To the Editor:

I just wanted to personally thank each and every one who signed the Petition for a Special Election for Selectmen. We collected 323 signatures and I really enjoyed meeting new people . You all were so welcoming and It really made me realize what a special place we live in. As I walked the neighborhoods and (drove some) it really made me appreciate the serine and beauty of Easton and why I moved here in the first place. Thanks again.

June Chiaia-Logie

Rock House Road, Easton