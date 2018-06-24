Letter: Thank you to all who helped with patio for Weston seniors

To the Editor:

On behalf of all of us at the Weston Senior Center, we want to thank everyone involved in our new back patio. We are so grateful to Cypress Landscape of Westport, who donated all of the time and materials to clean up and replant new bushes, Chris Spaulding’s Weston Progress Fund, Heather and Anthony McNulty, Edina Field, and Judy Lee for donating funds to purchase all of the outdoor furniture, and Dawn Egan for helping us to organize the donations.

Weston Progress Fund services organizations outside of the government realm but are no less important to our community. We would also like to thank Weston School Facilities Management for helping us make this happen. We couldn’t have done it without their ongoing support.

In addition to our backyard area, our front landscaping continues to be updated and maintained by Weston Beautification, and we are grateful for all of the time and money that goes into keeping our area so beautiful.

We also have volunteers from Weston High School Community Classroom and Marie and Bill DePalma helping us water.

This truly is a community project and we continue to be grateful to everyone who supports our Weston Senior Center. Please enjoy our back patio on the weekends, it’s a nice shady spot to meet a friend for a cup of coffee.

If you would like to hear more about the Weston Senior Center, please visit our website westonseniorcenter.info.

Wendy Petty

Director, Weston Senior Center