Letter: Thank you, Redding voters for supporting the schools and town

To the Editor:

Thank you to the 2,276 voters who voted in the third referendum on the Redding school (K-8) and town budgets on June 26. And, a special thank you to those voters who supported the schools and town. The school budget lost many special after-school programs and also important special help sessions. Hopefully, we can understand the reasons that some voters indicated “no” three times so that we do not further diminish the quality educational programs that this town has always provided and cherished.

William Brown

Lonetown Road, Redding