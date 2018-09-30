Letter: Thank you for making Westonstock a success

To the Editor:

I want to take a moment to thank everyone who helped make the Weston Historical Society’s Westonstock event a huge success. We had around 400 visitors participating in our day of “peace, love and rock and roll.” We had visitors from all the surrounding communities as well as New York State and even as far away as Virginia.

The spirit of the day was one of camaraderie. There were many, many volunteers who made the day possible and come alive. We also want to thank our annual sponsors Fairfield County Bank, KMS Partners, Cohen and Wolf, and JetBlue and our event sponsors Teed and Brown and Aspetuck Valley Country Club who helped make the event possible. And, of course, we want to thank Roger Kaufman of Old School Productions, who grew up in Weston, for pulling together a music production that captured the spirit and breadth of the music of the sixties.

The support of the Weston community made it a truly amazing day.