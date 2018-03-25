Letter: Social media should not be used to silence opposing views

To the Editor:

Perhaps it’s just me but when I moved here I viewed Weston as a community that had a more serene and tranquil quality that mirrored rural life to some extent. The people were just a little nicer and quality of life a little better than our neighbor to the south in Westport. I expected that while we could disagree on issues, that we could still act as neighbors. From what I’ve seen transpire at dog park hearings, town meetings and on social media, Weston has changed and unfortunately, not for the better.

It’s no secret that I had a problem with the fact that a Weston school board member recently publicized an email on Facebook that I had sent privately to Superintendent Dr. McKersie regarding the school walkout. For the record, my email to Dr. McKersie stated that I had been contacted by several parents whose children didn’t want to participate but were concerned that their kids would be ostracized if they did not join in. Furthermore, these parents felt intimidated to speak to the school directly with a viewpoint that might be opposed to gun control or the walkout.

My email had absolutely nothing to do with my seat on the Board of Finance, as RTC chair or even my employment by the dreaded NRA, although if you follow Weston social media, you would think that I am apparently involved in some well-organized plot.

I did not think that a BOE member should have publicly shared the email they received from Dr. McKersie to be used as a basis for personal attacks. I still feel that way, regardless of whether it is a violation of the FOIA statutes or not. If you remove me from the equation, I think that any other Weston resident would be upset if their personal correspondence to the superintendent were published in this manner on social media.

Sarah Schlechter’s letter in last week’s Forum said I had mentioned an email that she sent to the BOF in 2015 during a debate. Although I had to review the video to recall the incident, she is correct. Sarah and I may not agree on much, but I agree that I shouldn’t have mentioned it and I apologize.

I met in person with Dr. McKersie and BOE chair Gina Albert to discuss the publication of my letter on social media and said if the person responsible would admit it and apologize then it would be the end of the issue.

For the effective administration of government, there must be room and tolerance for the expression of ideas. This includes ideas that you may vehemently disagree with. There is no room for personal attacks to target individual residents, but that is unfortunately what happened in this case as well as other recent issues.

Social media has made it far too easy to attack those that you disagree with in an attempt to silence opposing viewpoints. This has become all too commonplace. I’m sure there are those that will point to our President as a cause for such behavior, but how can you then embrace the same tactics if you are offended by them?

We have to have the ability to have calm and rational discussions of issues in our town without vilifying those with opposing points of view.

Bob Ferguson

Hickory Lane, Weston