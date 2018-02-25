Letter: Size of Redding police force should be reduced

To the Editor:

Last Monday evening, when I presented a petition signed by almost 120 Reddingites to reduce the size of the police force, I presented an analysis that showed a jump from 12 officers plus a leader in 2001 to 16 officers plus a chief in 2012.

What could the justification have been? Everything points to the Gilbert & Bennett Wire Mill redevelopment, which, as we all know, didn’t occur. Meanwhile, we have, what is now a 17 officer police force, while New Fairfield, with a population 50% larger than Redding, has a 13 officer police force.

When are we going to restore fiscal discipline to our town’s budget? Please note, these numbers do not include School Safety Officers who work only while school is in session, whose employment I wholeheartedly support.

Wolf Boehme

Chalburn Lane, Redding