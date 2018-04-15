Letter: Rock the Night Away was a success

To the Editor:

It is with much gratitude that we write to thank the many friends of the Boys & Girls Club of Redding-Easton who contributed to the success of our Rock the Night Away event, which was held at the Redding Country Club on March 24.

We raised more than $20,000 to help maintain our facility, fund our programs, and keep our registration fees reasonable. And a great, fun time was had by all who attended.

Whether you were part of our committee, part of the band, an event sponsor, an attendee of the event, someone who donated an item to our silent auction, or someone who purchased a raffle ticket, we thank you for contributing to our cause. Some of you were all of the above, and that is what makes the BGCRE community so very special.

It is the mission of the BGCRE “to enable the young people of Redding and Easton, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens, and to be a positive force for good in our communities.” If you are interested in our programs, please go to BGCRE.net and get involved.

Colleen Kady and MaryBeth Gilbert

Rock the Night Away event chairs