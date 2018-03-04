Letter: Redding residents should find tax solutions together  

To the Editor:

On Feb. 12, I attended the town meeting where Wolf Boehme presented his petition offering three alternative possible staffing choices for the Redding Police Department in an effort to reduce anticipated tax increases to the taxpayer.

The meeting was packed with police, firefighters, EMTs, and a small group of residents, all who rightfully praised the work of our Redding police force. The majority of those who spoke denounced Mr. Boehme’s suggestions. Unfortunately, none of these people offered an alternative suggestion for consideration to alleviate the taxpayer’s burden. They came prepared to criticize rather than to be a part of a solution.

Redding is our town. We need to come together with our ideas to keep spending and taxes under control. How long can Redding’s bucolic setting sustain our attractiveness when neighboring towns offer better ranked schools (2018 CT Public School Rankings according to Niche.com: JBHS is 14th, Ridgefield 11th, Weston 5th, and Wilton 6th. John Read Middle School is 65th and Redding Elementary School is 96th), a myriad of restaurant choices, gyms, skate parks, pools, boutique hotels, movie theaters, shopping, museums, and, yes, even lower taxes.

As Julia Pemberton told News 12, she is “always open to ideas and discussion.” Let’s focus our energies on finding a solution together.

Paige Davison

Chalburn Road, Redding