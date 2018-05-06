Letter: Redding resident upset over stolen Easter flowers

To the Editor:

I am so upset. I set potted flowers on my husband’s, inlaws’, and parents’ graves in the Umpawaug Burial Grounds in West Redding.

For Easter, they looked lovely. After the last snowstorm, I went to see how they were. They survived and looked great.

Just the other day, I went to see how they were doing, only to discover someone had stolen two pots of tulips. What kind of a criminal would do this?

I am filled with many emotions, many of which I am not proud to have. Please pray this criminal will be punished.

Edith M. Sanford

Redding Road, Redding