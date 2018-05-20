Letter: Redding officials need to eliminate positions

To the Editor:

Our elected officials need to conduct a fundamental review of what services our town government, including our schools, provides and how, but right now we need to get a budget in place for the year starting July 1. Do not consider, for even a fleeting moment, raiding the town’s fund balance. That is our savings account that the Board of Finance worked years to build up and sustain. Furthermore, our current Board of Finance leadership needs to consider our local economy when deliberating what level of spending is appropriate.

The Redding Board of Education needs to propose a 2018-19 budget that is no higher than the current year’s budget. One way of doing it might be to eliminate administrative roles such as the assistant principal position at the elementary and middle schools and reduce other positions.

The taxpayers are aware that while enrollment is currently 33% below the 2007-08 peak, the budget which was rejected was 15% higher than the 2007-08 budget. The Region 9 Board of Education also needs to propose a 2018-19 budget that is no higher than the current year’s budget. It shouldn’t support staff expansion at Central Office and needs to reduce staff at JBHS to align with 11% reduction in enrollment since 2007-08 peak.

The Redding Board of Selectmen should propose a budget that is smaller than the current year budget. That means eliminating the proposed administrative staff expansion including from part-time to full-time, and reducing the staff that were hired in anticipation of the Gilbert & Bennett property redevelopment including the expansion of our police department, which should be comprised of 12 officers and a chief. Finally there is no justification for employing the Barlow SRO as a police officer when school isn’t in session.

Wolf Boehme

Chalburn Road, Redding