Letter: Redding Garden Club plant sale was a success

To the Editor:

The Redding Garden Club thanks the town for supporting our annual Plant Sale on May 12 at Lonetown Farm. Attendees found a great choice of outstanding perennials that are tried and true, new cultivars released this year, tomatoes, herbs, and annuals of every description. The garden tools and the Second Hand Rose treasures were perfect as gifts for Mom.

Our members put in many hours of preparation and on-site support, talking with neighbors, suggesting plant combinations to complement design plans, offering plant care tips, and even appearing as Polly the Pollinating Bee. Their labor made this event a big success.

Our partner organizations, the Historical Society, the Conservation Commission’s Trail Tenders, the Norwalk River Valley Trail, Neighbors and Newcomers, Highstead Arboretum, New Pond Farm, and the Parade Path offered information, advice, and Redding-centric merchandise.The exchange of ideas and information made for a lively day at a lovely site.

Funds raised will be used in planting and maintaining some two dozen public garden sites in town. We are sure they will be especially lovely this year, and we look forward to seeing everyone again next year. Thank you for your support.

Catherine Riordan

Redding Garden Club