Letter: People should have the right to clap and be heard

To the Editor:

If the goal of the June 20 public conversation in Easton about a town center and the revisions to the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) was an effort to get a sense of the townspeople’s opinions, telling us that we should refrain from clapping clearly flies in the face of that goal.

Some people are not comfortable speaking in public, but will clap to show support of a position. In a democracy, we, the people, are supposed to have a say.

Additionally, when people attempted to speak about zoning violations that have gone unchecked, they were shut down by the chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission who was running the conversation. Prior to this, at the town’s Annual Meeting, the people — the legislative body of the town, were unable to bring motions to the floor. This certainly makes it clear that we are not supposed to be heard. And when the chair of P&Z holds a large amount of property abutting the proposed town center, it is clear that there is conflict of interest here.

Jeff Becker

Cedar Hill Road, Easton