Letter: Ode to the Weston Dog Jamboree

To the Editor:

All the planets and stars aligned to allow the first Weston Kiwanis Dog jamboree to take root.

Again, we are pleasantly reminded why we made the decision to call Weston our home.

And, who doesn’t like dogs?

We can’t help but strike up conversations with complete strangers over their canines.

The spacious school facilities, made graciously available, created a relaxing environment.

The Jamboree’s interplay of contests, seminars and demonstrations created a flow to the day.

Participants came and went at their pleasure.

Many unheralded volunteers were pivotal in making this concept a reality.

They should hold their heads high and congratulate themselves.

Rain held off and cut short only the last contest,

“Best Lap Dog over 50 pounds.”

Oh well,

Perfection is withheld.

Roy Marsh

President, Kiwanis Club of Weston