Letter: Noise from gunfire ruins town’s peace and quiet

To the Editor:

When a bullet pierces the headboard of a resident’s bed [see letter April 26], the law that gives a pass to target shooters needs revision.

I live near the Easton/Redding town line, where target shooting by a neighbor has ruined the peace of many Sunday afternoons with explosive booms that indicate heavy weaponry.

A firearms ordinance should be part of a noise ordinance. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, 75 municipalities in Connecticut have noise pollution ordinances that prohibit extreme decibels — to name a few: Bridgeport, Danbury, Derby, Fairfield, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Seymour, Shelton, Stamford, Stratford.

Why is our quality of life in Easton and Redding less protected? DEEP proclaims it is “the policy of the state to promote an environment free from noise that jeopardizes the health and welfare” of its residents.

In this bucolic setting that we chose partly for its peace and quiet, should we have to endure sounds of gunfire that are not tolerated in nearby towns and cities?

​Martha Meyer

Stepney Road, Redding