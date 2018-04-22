Letter: Mark Twain Library needs public support

To the Editor:

Often called the jewel in Redding’s crown, Mark Twain Library offers an array of events and programs that rival towns many times its size. The town funds 58% of the library budget but that leaves $325,000 the library must raise on its own, more than a quarter-million dollars.

The library needs our help. Keep the crown jewel shining with your support. There’s a handy return envelope for your contribution in the town-wide mailing that went out last week.

Emily d’Aulaire

Sunset Hill, Redding