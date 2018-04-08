Letter: Letter not correct about dog park’s size

To the Editor:

I just read Chuck Palsho’s letter to the editor in last week’s issue stating that Weston’s dog park will be the largest in the country.

Apparently he has not done his homework or just let his imagination get carried away. There are many dog parks throughout the country larger than 3.65 acres (his quote about size) that have been well run and maintained, and I am told with minimum expenses.

We just returned from a trip from Connecticut to Florida, stopping at some wonderful much larger dog parks, which, by the way, are social centers with dog owners meeting each other, and watching their dogs play and exercise. Wow, what a joy, and I hope some day that Redding will also have its own dog park. In the meantime, Mr. Palsho, please check your facts before writing any more letters.

Richard Keim

Sunset Hill Road, Redding